AFC U-23 Asian Cup Qualifiers: India finishes second

Dubai: Indian football finished in the second position in the AFC U-23 Asian Cup Qualifiers. India defeated Kyrgyzstan in penalty shootout by 4-2.

The UAE is the group champion. India is still not assured of final round berth as only group champions are selected directly. Also, the best four second-placed teams across all groups will be given berth to final round.

India has only 1 point from two matches and has to wait till the conclusion of other Group matches to know if it can qualify or not. India had earlier defeated Oman by 2-1 but lost hosts UAE.