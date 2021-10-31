Gun men attack wedding, irked by the loud music.

Officials say that a group of three gunmen claiming to be Taliban, assaulted a wedding in eastern Afghanistan to prevent music from being played, killing at least two people and injuring ten others.

Two of the three gunmen were arrested. They denied that they had acted on behalf of the Islamist movement. When the Taliban ruled Afghanistan from 1996 to 2001, music was banned in the country.

Such a decree has not yet been enforced by the present authorities

According to an eyewitness, four couples were married in a combination wedding on Friday in the Surkh Rod area of the province of Nangarhar.

They had obtained authorization from a local Taliban official to play recorded music in a women-only area.

However, late at night, the gunmen broke into the building and attempted to damage the loudspeakers. when the visitors objected, they opened fire.

Afghanistan fell to the Taliban in August after the US pulled out the last of its remaining troops and the militants swept across the country gaining back the lost ground.

During its earlier rule, the group imposed an extremely strict interpretation of Islamic law. But it has recently sought to project a more moderate image as it seeks international recognition.

Since the Taliban returned to power, the group has been accused of murdering a folk singer and smashing up instruments. Many singers and musicians have already fled Afghanistan.

Previously, the group imposed an exceedingly rigorous interpretation of Islamic law. However as it gives way to International notoriety, and protests, it is now trying to create a more congenial and moderate image.