Odisha Govt announces full tax exemption for electric vehicles, waives registration fee

Bhuvaneshwar: In order to encourage faster adoption of Electric Vehicles (EVs), the Odisha government announced that the EVs will be fully exempted from motor vehicles taxes and registration fees.

An official notification issued on Friday notified that the State Government announced a 100% exemption on motor vehicles taxes and registration fees for battery-operated vehicles. The exemption, granted under the Odisha Motor Vehicles Taxation Act, will be applicable till 2025.

Also read: ‘Glad we’ve never been a typical father/son duo; Par shaadi kab kar rahe ho?’ Anupam Kher’s lovely Bday wish goes viral

The State Government further proposed to extend a number of incentives for the buyers, manufacturers, batteries and charging stations of electric vehicles under the Odisha Electric Vehicle Policy.