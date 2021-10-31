Petrol, diesel prices for the month of November announced

Dubai: The fuel prices for the month of November announced in the UAE. The UAE fuel price committee announced the revised price on Sunday. The prices were hiked again , marginally.

Super 98 petrol will cost Dh 2.80 a litre. In October it was Dh 2.60 per litre. Special 95 petrol will cost Dh2.69 per litre, compared to Dh2.49 in October.

Also Read: This is why some sharks bite humans: Scientists explain.

The price of E – Plus 91 petrol notched higher to 2. 61 a litre from Dh 2.42 per litre. Diesel will cost Dh 2.81 a litre. At present, diesel is priced at Dh 2.51 per litre.