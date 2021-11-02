Jammu and Kashmir police arrests over-ground worker, terrorist associate, recovers arms and ammunition

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir police arrested an over-ground worker (OGW) and a terrorist associate. The police said that a joint operation was launched after getting specific inputs and consequently arrested Adil Hussain a hardcore OGW who is also involved in narco-terrorism. The forces also recovered 2 AK-47 Rifles, 2 AK magazines and 208 bullets.

The police arrested a terror associate identified as Yasir Arafat. He was arrested from Nepal while he was trying to flee from the country with three others. Besides, 10 people, including two women, were earlier detained for questioning during the operation in Bhutti Durrian forest.

Police also recovered 4 pistols along with 5 magazines and 1 packet of brown sugar-like substance from a house. The house owner is identified as Faraz Ahmed. Police said that he is the main supplier of weapons to terrorists. The police could not arrest Faraz Ahmed as he had already escaped.