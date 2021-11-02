Japan eases entry rules

Tokyo: Japan will soon ease the entry requirements and quarantine rules for business passengers. This was announced by Japan’s chief cabinet secretary Hirokazu Matsuno. Thegovernment took this decision after pressure from industrialists in the country.

Themandatory quarantine will be reduced from 10 days to 3. The Japanese government also plans to increase the daily border entrants from 3,500 people to 5,000.

The daily number of Covid-19 cases has decreased sharply in the country. More than 70% of the population has been fully vaccinated in the country.