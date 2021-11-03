Boston elects its first woman and Asian American mayor

As voters around the United States chose municipal leaders who were mostly defined by their attitudes on police and crime, Boston elected its first woman and Asian American to the city’s top job.

Michelle Wu advocated for a more liberal approach to police and called for additional reforms in Boston, but her historic victory came in a campaign dominated by arguments over topics like affordable housing.

Following the killing of George Floyd last year, which prompted a national reassessment on racial injustice and law enforcement, police and crime issues resurfaced in towns large and small. The discussion focused on when and where police are needed, as well as whether they are needed at all. In the aftermath of the epidemic, there was also a rise in homicides.

Fear or a desire for a middle ground approach boosted candidates who were more supportive of law enforcement or who resisted liberal proposals to defund the police in certain major cities. The city of Minneapolis, where Floyd was killed, was electing a new mayor at the time. They also turned down a proposal to replace the police department, which would have thrown law enforcement tactics into disarray.