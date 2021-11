Indian Railways announces special trains for Diwali, Chhath Puja: Full list

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has decided to run special trains to cater the heavy passenger rush during the upcoming festival season. The Northern Railway Zone will operate 24 special trains to Bihar for Chhath Puja. These special trains will be running from Telangana, Delhi, Punjab to various parts of Bihar from November 6.

Ful List:

07460 Secunderabad-Danapur Chhath Puja Special on November 7.

07459 Danapur-Secunderabad Chhath Special on November 11.

06996 Delhi-Darbhanga Festival Special on November 5.

06996 Darbhanga-Delhi Festival Special on November 5.

02500 New Delhi– Jogbani Festival Special on November 5.

02499 Jogbani-New Delhi Festival Special on November 6.

04986 Delhi-Saharsa Festival Special on November 5.

04985 Saharsa-Delhi Festival Special on November 6.

04598 Sirhind-Saharsa Festival Special on November 05, 06, and 07.

04597 Saharsa-Ambala Cantt Festival Special on November 06, 07, and 08. T

01612 Delhi-Bhagalpur Festival Special on November 6.

01611 Bhagalpur-Delhi Festival Special November 7.

04170 Delhi-Saharsa Festival Special on November 6.

04169 Saharsa–Delhi Festival Special on November 7.

01630 Delhi-Darbhanga Festival Special on November 6.

01629 Darbhanga-Delhi Festival Special on November 6.

09638 New Delhi- Katihar Festival Special on November 6.

09637 Katihar-New Delhi Festival Special on November 8.

04998 Delhi-Darbhanga Festival Special on November 7.

04997 Darbhanga-Delhi Festival Special on November 7.

04742 Anand Vihar Terminus–Barauni Festival Special on November 7.

04741 Barauni Junction – Anand Vihar Terminus Festival Special on November 8.

04744 Delhi-Saharsa Festival Special on November 7.

04745 Saharsa–Delhi Festival Special on November 8.

Apart from this, several other trains were also announced to Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir and Uttar Pradesh from Delhi.