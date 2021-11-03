Living together won’t confer legal rights for matrimonial disputes: Madras HC

Chennai: Madras High Court has ruled on Tuesday that long cohabitation or living together will not confer upon the parties any legal right to raise a matrimonial dispute before a Family Court, unless their marriage has been solemnized in a legal manner. The ruling was given by a division bench of Justices S Vaidyanathan and R Vijayakumar, while dismissing an appeal from R Kalaiselvi of Coimbatore.

Kalaiselvi had initially moved a Family Court in Coimbatore seeking restitution of conjugal rights under Section 32 of the Divorce Act 1869. The Family Court rejected the plea on February 14, 2019, after which she moved the matter to the High Court. The petitioner claimed that she was living with Joseph Baby from 2013, who later left her.

Dismissing the appeal, the judges said that they have no hesitation in concurring with the findings of the Family Court judge. ‘When the marriage has not been solemnized under any one of the enactments, even assuming that there was long and continuous cohabitation or the parties were living together, it will not give rise to a cause of action for filing an application for restitution of conjugal rights. Long cohabitation or living together will not confer upon the parties any legal right to raise a matrimonial dispute before the Family Court, unless their marriage has been solemnized in a manner known to law’, the bench stated, asserting the lower court order.