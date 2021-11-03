Unhappy over girl child being born, Telangana man kills 40-day-old daughter

Asifabad: A man was arrested for allegedly murdering his 40-day-old daughter, by hurling her onto the concrete road. Accused, identified as Mesram Bapu Rao, was reportedly unhappy after his wife delivered a third female child

The incident was reported from Lineguda village of Kagaznagar district in Telangana on Tuesday morning. Bapu Rao has since been taken into custody by the Kagaznagar rural police.

As per police reports, the accused already had two daughters and his wife gave birth to a third daughter. Unhappy with the third girl child, Bapu Rao was reported to have picked her up and banged her onto the road, leading to the infant’s instant death. A village elder Bojju rao lodged a complaint with the police, on which a murder case has been registered, and investigation is in progress.