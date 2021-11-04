 Indian army exchange sweets with Pakistan, Bangladesh soldiers on Diwali

New Delhi: The Indian Army exchanged sweets with Pakistani soldiers at the Tithwal crossing bridge on the Line of Control on the occasion of Diwali. BSF troops at Guwahati also exchanged sweets with the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) along the India-Bangladesh International border last night, to mark the festival.

It has been a tradition to exchange sweets between India and Pakistan on major festivals like Holi, Eid, Diwali and respective national days. Border Security Force (BSF) and Pakistan Rangers also exchanged sweets at the Attari-Wagah and the India-Pakistan International Border in Gujarat, and in the Barmer sector of Rajasthan to mark the occasion.

Border Security Force and Pak Rangers exchanged sweets on the India-Pakistan International Border in Gujarat and in Barmer sector of Rajasthan, on the occasion of #Diwali. pic.twitter.com/Guat10GKGi — ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2021

‘On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, the border guards of @BSF_Guwahati Ftr exchanged sweets and greetings with Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) along the Indo-Bangladesh International Border’, the official handle of Guwahati Frontier (BSF) tweeted.