Kanpur Metro announces date of starting commercial operations

Kanpur: Kanpur Metro announced that it will start its commercial operations either in the end of December or early January. The Uttar Pradesh government led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is planning to launch the services before the Election Commission enforces the moral code of conduct in the state as assembly elections will be held next year.

As per reports, the state government is likely to dedicate the Kanpur metro to the public on the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on December 25. ‘The Kanpur Metro will be ready by the end of this month and it will be dedicated to the public next month. On Monday evening, Kanpur Metro train was tested on the test track located inside the depot. The train took three rounds on the 65-metre-long test track and thus ran 3,900 metres’, tweeted Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Its testing is being done ahead of its RDSO trial on the main track scheduled to be held in mid-November. The testing of the train was also successful on Tuesday. Scores of Metro staff were present to witness the train chugging.