Kuwait City: The Amiri Diwan in Kuwait mourned Sheikh Saud Abdullah Saud Al-Malik Al-Sabah. He died at the age of 45. The funeral prayer was held at today 9 am.

His Highness Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani sent a cable of condolences to His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Amir of the Kuwait on the death of Sheikh Saud Abdullah Saud Al-Malik Al-Sabah.