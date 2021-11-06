Lenovo launches new 5G Tablet

Lenovo recently released in Japan their latest 5G tablet, the Lenovo Tab 6. Under the hood the tab is powered by a Snapdragon 690 processor and has a 10.3-inch display with a resolution of 1200 x 1920 pixels. There is 64GB onboard storage and 4GB ram with a microSD card support of up to 1 TB.

The camera department consists of an 8 MP shooter on the front and back. The device has 7500 mAh battery and comes with Android 11 out of the box.

The tab also features IPX3, IP5X water and dust resistance and will be available in blue and white. The price of the tablet is yet to be announced. The company did not say whether it will launch the tablet in India.