Oman announces public holiday for 51st National day

Muscat: November 18 and 19 will be a holiday for all employees working in the government sector and private sector in Oman. The holiday was announced to mark the 51st National day of the country.

Also Read: Mahzooz Draw: 16 people share 1 million dirham

Oman celebrates National Day to commemorate the country’s independence from Portuguese control in 1650. Oman celebrates the national day by conducting include parades, fireworks, camel races, a horse show, and once every five years, a military exhibition drill.