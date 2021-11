Gandhinagar: The Pakistan navy killed one Indian fisherman and abducted six others off Gujarat coast. Pakistan navy opened fire upon Indian fishing boat named ‘Jalpari’ near Okha town in Gujarat. The deceased has been identified as Sreedhar. One other fisherman was injured in the firing.

Also Read: Gulf country resumes issuance of all categories of expat visas

No official confirmation has come yet on the incident. More details awaited.