Indians love Instagram! tops global Instagram downloads in October

Instagram is the second most installed non-gaming app in the world in October, according to Censor Tower, which collects information about mobile apps. About 39% of these are installed in India. 5.6 crore people installed Instagram in October. Of this, 2.18 crore has been downloaded in India as well.

In Brazil, which has the second-highest number of Instagram downloads after India, only 33.6 million new users started using Instagram in October. Instagram has 31% more people installed this year than it did in October 2020.

According to Censor Tower, TikTok is the most installed non-gaming app in the world in October. 5.7 crore people entered Tiktok last month. The highest number of downloads was in China (17%) and the US (11%). 59 apps, including Tiktok and Pubg, have been banned in India since last year. Facebook, WhatsApp and Telegram are also in the top 5 in the list of most installed apps.