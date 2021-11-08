Taliban appoints governors and police chiefs around Afghanistan

On Sunday, the Taliban appointed 44 of its members to key positions, including provincial governors and police chiefs, a crucial step in strengthening the country’s governance as it grapples with growing security and economic problems.

Since the cabinet was formed in September, this is the first large-scale round of appointments to be announced.

Qari Baryal will be the governor of Kabul and Wali Jan Hamza will be the city’s police chief, according to a list released by the Taliban.

Mawlawi Hamdullah Mukhlis, the previous commander in charge of Kabul security, was killed this month in an attack on Afghanistan’s largest military hospital in downtown Kabul.

The Taliban took control of the country on August 15th this year, but their promise to restore order and security after decades of war has been met with resistance. The Islamic State has carried out a series of attacks across the country, and the economy is in shambles.

International calls have been made for the group to negotiate with other political factions to form an inclusive government that includes minorities and women, but no substantive progress has been made so far.