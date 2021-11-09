Kerala ranks sixth in high fuel prices

With the reduction of fuel tax by 23 states including the Union Territories, Kerala ranks sixth among the states with high fuel prices. Rajasthan (Rs 111.06, diesel Rs 95.67), Maharashtra (109.98, 94.14), Andhra Pradesh (109.46, 96.77), Telangana (108.20, 94.62) and Madhya Pradesh (107.23 and 90.87) are the top states in terms of fuel prices.

In Kerala, yesterday’s fuel price was Rs 106.36 for petrol and Rs 93.47 for diesel. The Andamans now have the lowest fuel prices in the country. In the Andamans, petrol is priced at Rs 82.96 and diesel at Rs 77.13 which is Rs 23.40 and Rs 16.34 less than Kerala respectively. In Arunachal Pradesh, petrol costs Rs 14.58, and diesel Rs 14.03 less than in Kerala. While Mahi in Puducherry has petrol prices at Rs 13.84 and diesel at Rs 12.53 less than what it is priced for the same in Kerala

In all, 13 states have cheaper petrol prices by Rs 10 than Kerala. Diesel is cheaper by more than Rs 10 in all the 10 states. The position of the most fuel-intensive states is that the Centre should reduce taxes further, though states need not do so.

In July, Andhra Pradesh had hiked petrol prices by Rs 1.24 and diesel by Rs 0.93. Apart from this, similar to Kerala, an additional tax of Rs 4 per litre of fuel was also levied.