Commodity Market: Gold price slips down

Mumbai: Gold price edged lower in the commodity market. As per market experts, the strengthening of the US dollar has weighed upon the yellow metal.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), the December gold futures slipped down by Rs 135 or 0.27% to Rs 49,179 per 10 gram. Gold settled on Rs 49,314 on Friday. Silver futures dipped by Rs 610 or 0.91% to Rs 66,534 per kilogram.

In the Kerala market, sovereign gold is priced at Rs 4590 per gram, down by Rs 20. Eight-gram gold is priced at Rs 36,720, lower by Rs 160. In Delhi, 24 carat gold is priced at Rs 52,420 per 10 gram and 22 carat is at Rs 48,050.

In the international market, price of spot gold fell 0.3% to $ 1,857.96 per ounce. US gold futures dropped 0.4% to $ 1,860.50 per ounce.