Sri Lanka approves first oral antiviral pill for Covid treatment

Colombo: The Sri Lankan government permitted the use of Molnupiravir, the first oral antiviral pill to treat patients infected with SARS-CoV-2. The State Minister of Production, Supply and Regulation of Pharmaceuticals, Channa Jayasumana said that the pill was approved by the Covid-19 Technical Committee of Sri Lanka and a panel of medical experts.

The Minister added that the pill reduces the risk of hospitalization and death by 50%. It has been developed by the drug companies Merck, Sharp and Dohme (MSD) and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics. Jayasumana said that the committee endorsed the use of this pill for the treatment of Covid patients upon his letter of request, and it would be registered in Sri Lanka in the future in addition to being prescribed to patients infected with the virus.