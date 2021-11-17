Agra: Railway Police arrests 5 women with 48 kg of marijuana

Agra: Five women were arrested at the Agra Cantt Railway Station after finding out to possess 48 kg of marijuana, with a market value of over Rs 4 lakh. The accused were identified as Nazma Khatun from Delhi and Rajanti Nayak, Sunamani, Mainakhora and Subhadhra, all hailing from Odisha.

Government Railway Police (GRP) station in-charge Devendra Dwivedi said that all five women were nabbed by a team of GRP and Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel when they were spotted in the station premises in suspicious circumstances waiting for someone. On interrogation, they revealed to the police that they were waiting in the station premises for someone to call them up to take the delivery of the contraband from them but they all were arrested before getting the call, Dwivedi added.

The women have also revealed that they were promised Rs 7,000 each after delivery of the marijuana parcels to the unknown contact at the Agra Cantt station. The GRP official added that further probe on the matter is on and police are trying to reach their handlers.