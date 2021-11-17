Budget air carrier announces new services to India from UAE

Abu Dhabi: Budget air carrier based in Abu Dhabi, Air Arabia Abu Dhabi has announced direct flights to New Delhi from November 24. Flights are scheduled to depart Abu Dhabi every Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday at 10:35 am, arriving Delhi at 3:20 pm. The return flights off from Delhi to depart on the same days at 4 pm and arriving at Abu Dhabi at 6:40 pm. Customers can book their direct flights between Abu Dhabi and Delhi by visiting Air Arabia’s website, by calling the call center or through travel agencies.

The new service is the 16th route for Air Arabia Abu Dhabi. The airline was launched in July 2020. At present, the airline operates commercial passenger flights to Cochin, Calicut and Trivandrum.

The airline has also introduced free Covid-19 insurance coverage. The insurance is automatically included as part of the booking and no additional documents are required from passengers.