Drunken duo tries to intrude into Rashtrapati Bhawan, arrested

New Delhi: A man and a woman from Delhi have been arrested for allegedly trying to enter the Rashtrapati Bhawan in their car, on Monday. Delhi Police on Wednesday alleged that the duo had attempted to barge into one of the entrances of Rashtrapati Bhawan late on Monday night, and were apprehended by the security personnel posted there.

‘A man and his female friend under the influence of alcohol forcibly tried to enter the Rashtrapati Bhawan. They were arrested after registration of an FIR’, the police officials said. They added that both of them were employees in a salon. The accused were interrogated by a joint team of central agencies and Delhi Police, and was later sent to judicial custody.