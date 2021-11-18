Arab Coalition forces kills more than 200 Houthi rebels

Riyadh: The Arab Coalition forces led by Saudi Arabia said that it had killed more than 200 Houthi rebels in air strikes. The forces claimed that in the last 24 hours around 35 air strikes were carried out in Marib and Al-Jawf areas in Yemen. 24 military vehicles of the rebels supported by Iran were also destroyed.

Marib province, rich by crude oil is the only stronghold of government forces in Yemen. The Houthi rebels supported by Iran is launching regular attacks to seize the control of the region. The Arab Coalition forces is conducting a fierce air campaign since October 11 to prevent the rebels from reaching Marib city. The Coalition forces claimed that it had killed more than 27,000 rebels in air strikes.

Also Read: Oman Duathlon: Major roads will be temporarily closed in Muscat

Yemen’s civil war began in 2014 when the Houthis seized the capital Sanaa. Tens of thousands of people have died and millions have been displaced in the civil war. The United Nations has called it the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.