Indonesia Masters Super 750 Badminton: PV Sindhu enters quarterfinals

Jakarta: Ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu entered the quarterfinals of women’s singles at Indonesia Masters Super 750 badminton on Thursday. The two-time Olympic medalist Sindhu defeated Clara Azurmendi of Spain by 17-21 21-7 21-12.

Third seeded Sindhu will now face unseeded Neslihan Yigit of Turkey. Sindhu has a 3-0 head-to-head record against Neslihan Yigit.

Meanwhile, in men’s singles, India’s Lakshya Sen lost to top seed and two-time world champion Kento Momota of Japan in a 46-minute by 13-21 19-21. In the mixed doubles, Indian pair of Dhruv Kapila and N Sikki Reddy lost to Supak Jomkoh and Supissara Paewsampran of Thailand by 15-21 23-21 18-21.