Know tea or coffee which is better for good sex life

A cup of coffee will help to avoid erectile dysfunction. A research study has claimed this. According to the study, authors of the published work found that men who consumed between 85 and 170 milligrams of caffeine per day were actually 42 percent less likely to feel the impact of erectile dysfunction.

Another study found the consumption of at least one cup of coffee a day was significantly associated with a higher prevalence of sexual activity in women and a higher potency rate in men.

Coffee reduces depression. Those who drink coffee are happier than those who don’t. So drinking coffee will lower depression and it will help in sex life.

Also Read: Most common sex dreams and their meanings

Regular consumption of coffee boosts the production of testosterone levels in men, which boosts the libido and regulates sexual performance and satisfaction. It has been found that men who drink coffee regularly have an optimum level of testosterone than men who do not consume it.