Mithali Raj becomes first female cricketer to win Khel Ratna: Watch Video

Mithali Raj, the India women’s Test and ODI captain became the first female cricketer to win the prestigious Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award, on Saturday. President Ram Nath Kovind presented the National Sports Awards 2021 at a ceremony in New Delhi‘s Rashtrapathi Bhavan. The Khel Ratna award was given to a total of 12 athletes, including Tokyo Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra.

Mithali Raj began her cricket career in 1999 and holds the record of most runs in women’s cricket including 7391 runs from ODI, 2364 runs from T20I and 699 runs from Test. She no longer plays T20 cricket but still captains the country in ODI and Test cricket; she may be looking forward to next year’s ODI World Cup as her farewell.

Mithali Raj joins Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, and Rohit Sharma in the Khel Ratna winner cricketers list.