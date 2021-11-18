Qatar and Egypt to supply fuel and construction supplies to Gaza

The Qatari Foreign Ministry announced on Wednesday that Qatar and Egypt have reached deals to provide Gaza with fuel and basic building materials.

Qatar’s minister of state for foreign affairs, Soltan bin Saad Al-Muraikhi, announced the news in Oslo, during a ministerial meeting of the Ad Hoc Liaison Committee (AHLC), an international donor organisation for Palestinians.

According to a statement from the Foreign Ministry, Muraikhi reiterated that the combined cooperation measures would help to improve living circumstances in Gaza.

According to Gaza’s Hamas-run administration, around 2,200 homes in the territory were demolished and 37,000 others were damaged during the 11-day confrontation between Israel and Hamas in May.

Rockets fired from Gaza by the Islamist group Hamas and other armed groups damaged some homes in Israel.

Israeli air raids on Gaza are said to have killed 250 Palestinians, including 66 children, as per Palestinian sources. According to Israeli officials, militant missiles killed 13 people in Israel, including two toddlers.

Following a ceasefire negotiated by Egypt on May 21, Hamas has made access to reconstruction funds and materials, a top priority. Israel restricts the entry of construction materials into Gaza, claiming that Hamas utilises them to develop weapons.

However, after reaching an agreement with the UN and Qatar, Israel permitted Qatari financial aid to enter Gaza.