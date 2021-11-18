Russia to relocate 380 people from Afghanistan

The RIA news agency of Russia cited a statement issued by the Russian Defence Ministry, on Thursday which said that the country will evacuate 380 people from Afghanistan.

The 380 people include citizens of different countries, including Russia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Armenia, Ukraine and Afghanistan, the news agency reported.

The Russian military that delivered humanitarian aid to Kabul which weighed 108 tonnes, in an Il-76 aircraft, will transport people to Russia, on their way back to the country in the aircraft, the report said.