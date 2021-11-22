Kerala youth stabs college girl for rejecting love proposal, attempts suicide

Wayanad: A youth attempted suicide after stabbing a student of Lakkidi Oriental College for allegedly rejecting his love proposal, on Monday. The accused, identified as Deepu, an NRI and a native of Mannarkkad in Palakkad, was taken into police custody.

The incident took place near the college on Monday evening. The girl, who is a fashion design student, was attacked by Deepu, resulting in serious injuries to her eyes and face. The girl was rushed to Vaithiri Taluk Hospital, and will be shifted to Kozhikode Medical College soon. After the attack, the accused tried to kill himself. He was also taken to the Vythiri Taluk Hospital.

The accused Deepu had met the girl through Facebook and is assumed to have had close ties with her. Deepu, who works abroad, went to Lakkidi to meet the girl. The duo had an argument on Sunday after the girl said she was not interested in the relationship. Meantime, the police have also taken a friend of Deepu into custody, who was with him at the time of the incident.