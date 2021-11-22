UAE based airline offers 50% discount on flight tickets

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi based air carrier, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi announced 50% discount on flight tickets. The low-budget air carrier announced the special airfare to mark the Golden Jubilee anniversary of the UAE.

Tickets can be booked through wizzair.com and the airline’s mobile app. Passengers can travel there to their selected destination until 26 March, 2022.

The airline also announced UAE National Day social media photo competition. 50 best entrants will be given a free return flight to a destination of their choice. To participate in the competition, entrants must take a photo of a UAE landmark and submit it using ‘#UAE50WithWIZZ’ and tag Wizzair — the best photos will be selected and reposted on Wizz Air’s social media channels.