‘He ruined my childhood’; Cuban woman accuses Maradona of sexual misconduct

Cuban woman accuses football legend Maradona of sexual misconduct. A young woman named Mavys Alvarez has come forward against Maradona. Mavys told a news conference that the incident happened when Maradona was in Cuba for treatment for drug addiction. Mavys said Maradona abused and tortured her at a clinic when she was 16. ‘He covered my mouth and raped me. I’m not even thinking about it,’ Mavys said. ‘Maradona ruined my childhood. I could not experience any of the happiness that girls of my age experienced. It took years to recover from that trauma,’ she added.

Mavys stated that Maradona’s close ties with Fidel Castro has prompted the Cuban government to intervene so, there was nothing that her family could do. Maradona died on November 25, 2020. One year after Maradona’s death, Mavys Alvarez has come forward with allegations against him. There have been similar allegations against Maradona in the past.