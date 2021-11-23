Kripal Singh Parmar resigns as Himachal Pradesh BJP vice president 

Shimla: Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Rajya Sabha member Kripal Singh Parmar on Tuesday resigned from the post of Himachal Pradesh BJP vice president. Parmar alleged that he was being neglected in the party for the past few years.

‘I Kripal Parmar, vice-president, Himachal BJP, am sending my resignation from the party post. Kindly accept it. I will explain the reason in separate letters’, he posted on Facebook in a letter addressed to state party president Suresh Kashyap.

This comes as a huge set back for BJP, just months before Himachal Pradesh is scheduled to go for Assembly polls in 2022. Parmar was denied the BJP ticket for the Fatehpur assembly bye-election in October.