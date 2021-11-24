OnePlus 10 Pro Aluminium dummy leaked, suggest Quad Rear camera module

The design of the OnePlus 10 Pro has leaked in an aluminium dummy version. According to reports, the business went back to the drawing board and rebuilt the camera module. In these leaked renders, the OnePlus 10 Pro’s camera module is spotted in the corner rather than in the centre, as it was previously. The volume and power button locations of the OnePlus 10 Pro are also suggested by the aluminium dummy render.

The OnePlus 10 Pro’s aluminium dummy has been disclosed by tipster xleaks7 (David Kowalski) in collaboration with Fathom Bracelets. The back camera module includes four sensors inside, with a flash in the centre, as shown by the dummy. The edges of the OnePlus 10 Pro appear to be somewhat curled. A SIM tray slot, a USB Type-C port, and a speaker grill are all visible on the bottom edge.

The right side of the OnePlus 10 Pro may include a quiet mode switch and the power button, while the left edge may contain the volume buttons, according to the tipster. Furthermore, despite the fact that the aluminium dummy gives no signals, the OnePlus 10 Pro is expected to include a hole-punch display with the cutout in the upper left corner of the screen.

The OnePlus 10 Pro’s aluminium dummy is substantially in line with previous leaks. The smartphone is expected to debut in the first quarter of 2022, and it could be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. A 6.7-inch (1,440×3,216 pixels) LTPO Fluid 2 AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 526ppi pixel density is also expected on the smartphone.