Dubai police arrests 91 drug dealers, recovers drug worth 176 million UAE dirham

Dubai: Dubai police busted a drug trading racket and arrested 91 drug dealers. They also recovered 1,342 kilograms of narcotics and psychotropic substances worth 176 million UAE dirham from the accused.

The Dubai police conducted a secret operation named ‘Locations’ to bust the racket. Colonel Khalid bin Muwaiza, deputy director of the General Department of Anti-Narcotics at Dubai Police, said that the team has recovered 809,534 kilograms of hashish, 485,491 kilograms of crystal meth, 41,888 kilograms of heroin, 117,480 narcotic pills, 5,241 kilograms of marijuana, 154 grams of cocaine, and 15 grams of opium.

Lt-Gen Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, commander-in-chief of Dubai Police, urged public members to report cybercriminals and suspicious online activities to the anti-cybercrime platform: www.ecrime.ae.