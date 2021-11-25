UAE National Day: Free ice creams to be given in 4 emirates in UAE

Abu Dhabi: Multinational retail company, Carrefour has announced that it will be giving free ice cream from its ice cream trucks in Sharjah, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Ajman from December 2 to 4. The French company owned by Majid Al Futtaim in the UAE announced this to mark the 50th National Day of the UAE.

Also Read: National Day, Commemoration Day holiday for private sector announced in UAE

The company also announced that 500 products will be on sale with up to 50% discount on major categories including food and beverage, local fresh produce, electronics, home and kitchen appliances, and much more.