Lenovo All in One PC launched with 11th Gen i5 processor

In China, the Lenovo AIO 520 has been released. An 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor with Iris Xe graphics, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage power the all-in-one PC. The computer contains a compartment for fast accessing removable hard discs, according to the Beijing-based business. According to the official website, the Lenovo AIO 520 comes with a 23.8-inch full-HD display with thin bezels, Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, and a 720p webcam.

According to the company’s official listing, the all-in-one Lenovo AIO 520 costs CNY 5,399 (approximately Rs. 62,900).

The Lenovo AIO 520 is powered by the Intel Core i5-11320H processor, which is based on the 10nm architecture and has integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics that are comparable to the Nvidia Geforce MX450. It has 16 gigabytes of RAM and 512 gigabytes of SSD storage. A portable hard disc part of the PC allows 2.5-inch hard discs to be readily added without the use of any additional connectors. The gadget features four USB-A ports, an Ethernet port, and an HDMI port for networking.

A 23.8-inch full-HD display (1,920×1,080 pixels) with 72 per cent NTSC colour gamut compatibility and 178-degree viewing angles are included in Lenovo’s latest all-in-one computer.