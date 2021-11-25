National Day, Commemoration Day holiday for private sector announced in UAE

Dubai: Authorities in the UAE had announced the UAE National Day, Commemoration Day holidays for private sector. Private sector employees in the country will get three days off from Wednesday, December 1, to December 3. As December 4 is a Saturday, the employees will get 4 days off. Work will resume from Sunday December 5th.

Earlier, the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources in the UAE has announced three days holidays from December 1, to December 3 for government employees.

UAE is celebrating its 50th National Day this year. The National Day is celebrated in the country on December 2 and it marks the unification of the emirates into a federation. Commemoration Day, previously known as Martyrs’ Day, is celebrated to recognize the sacrifices and dedication of Emirati martyrs who have given their life in the UAE and abroad in the field of civil, military and humanitarian service.