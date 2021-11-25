Oppo Watch Free, Next Gen Earbuds will hit the Indian market soon

Oppo Reno 7 series will be released in China on November 25. The company has not provided any information on an India release date, however, sources imply that the new series would be available in India sometime in January. According to a fresh source, the company may release the Oppo Watch Free in India at the same time. Along with the Reno 7 series, a new generation of truly wireless earbuds may be released in India next year.

The Oppo Watch Free fitness tracker and the next-generation TWS earphones may arrive alongside the Oppo Reno 7 series in India next year, according to 91Mobiles, citing tipster Mukul Sharma. The Oppo Reno 7 series is expected to come to India in January, which means the Oppo Watch Free and next-generation earphones could be revealed at the same time.

The report didn’t mention the TWS earbuds that are planned to be introduced in India in January, it is possible that the Enco Free 2i, which is set to launch in China tomorrow, will also be available in India. The Oppo Watch Free costs CNY 549 (approximately Rs. 6,200) in China, and the Indian version is likely to cost in a similar range.