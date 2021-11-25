Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends higher

Mumbai: The domestic benchmark indices ended higher on Thursday led by gains in shares like Reliance Industries, Infosys, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank, ITC, Bharti Airtel and Tech Mahindra. BSE Sensex ended 454 points higher at 58,795. NSE Nifty settled at 17,536, higher by 121 points.

Also Read: Commodity Market: Gold price surge marginally

The top gainers in the market were Divi’s Labs, Infosys, ITC, Dr Reddy’s Labs, UPL, Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies, HCL Technologies, Tata Consumer Products, Cipla, Reliance Industries, Infosys, HDFC Bank, ITC, Bharti Airtel, Tech Mahindra and Kotak Mahindra Bank The top losers in the market were Hindalco, IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank, Shree Cements, Tata Steel, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Finance, Eicher Motors, Bharat Petroleum, Bajaj Auto, Larsen & Toubro and Coal India.