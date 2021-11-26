Famous Malayalam lyricist and poet Bichu Thirumala, passed away at the age of 80 on Friday at 3.15 a.m. in a private hospital after suffering a heart attack. He was being treated for breathing problems and was put on a ventilator when his health deteriorated.

Bichu Thirumala was known for his lyrical writing style, which gave the Malayalam cinema industry a sense of life. Bichu Thirumala is known for his elegance in the use of beautiful phrases in Malayalam film songs and is frequently compared to his contemporary ONV Kurup.

On February 13, 1942, Bichu Thirumala, the eldest child of late CG Bhaskaran Nair and Sasthamangalam Pattanikkunnu Veettil Parukutty Amma, was born.

He has written lyrics for almost 3000 songs since his debut in the 1972 Malayalam film Bhaja Govindam as a lyricist. He has a collection of poems titled ‘Kalathinte Kanakku Pusthakam’ that he published as a poet. For the films Shakthi and Ishta Praneshwari, he also wrote the story and screenplay.

He won the Kerala State Film Award for best lyricist in 1981 for the films ‘Thrishna’ and ‘Thenum Vayambum,’ and again in 1991 for the film ‘Kadinjool Kalyanam.’