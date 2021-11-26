Canon R5, R6 users be ready!!! New features coming soon

Canon UK announces a new software update for users of EOS R5, R6 and 1DX Mark 3 cameras. Users will also get a bunch of new features.

The new update features Better subject recognition that will increase the ability to track cars and bikes, as well as moving people. Enhanced facial recognition even when wearing a mask. The new feature also allows White balance adjustments in live view. EOS R5 and R6 bodies are eligible for the new update version 1.50.

Automatic facial recognition will be increased with the new update. These can be useful even when wearing helmets and goggles at the Winter Olympics. You can send voice memos and do image ratings at the same time with one button. Multi-controller can be disabled when using the file transfer protocol. It will be available in software version 1.60 for 1DX Mark 3. The company said that it had decided to give these new features to older cameras after hearing feedback from users of its recently introduced R3 model. It is said that these features will be available in the UK on December 2nd.