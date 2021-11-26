Gulf country lifts travel ban imposed on six countries including India

Riyadh: Ministry Interior in Saudi Arabia has lifted the travel ban imposed on six countries including India. As per the new order, Saudi Arabia will allow direct passengers from India, Pakistan, Brazil, Vietnam, Egypt and Indonesia from December 1, 2021.

Passengers arriving from these countries must spend five days in quarantine regardless of their vaccination status outside Saudi Arabia. At present all passengers are required to stay in 14-day quarantine outside their countries before entering Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia suspended flights to and from the country in March 2020 due to Covid-19 pandemic. Entry to Saudi Arabia by air, land, and sea resumed on Jan. 3, 2021.