Israeli PM warns of state of emergency as response to new virus variant

On Friday, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met with health specialists to discuss the best way to respond against the new corona virus variant discovered in South Africa, which he said is more contagious than the Delta variant.

‘We are currently on the edge of declaring a state of emergency. Our key principle is to act quickly, decisively, and now,’ Bennett’s office said in a statement.

Bennett stated that a few examples of the new variety have been reported in Israel.

Israel said on Thursday that it will prohibit its people from travelling to southern Africa and would prohibit foreigners from the region from entering the country.