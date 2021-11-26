Moto G51 5G price leaked; tipped to be company’s first G series 5G smartphone under Rs 20,000

Motorola’s Moto G51 5G could be the company’s first G-series smartphone to be priced under Rs. 20,000. According to rumours, the business may market the recently revealed Moto G51 as the country’s first Snapdragon 480+-equipped smartphone. While Motorola has yet to declare its plans for the smartphone’s launch in India, a recent report claims that it could be ready for purchase in December. According to previous rumours, the smartphone will have a 5,000mAh battery and a 6.8-inch IPS LCD display.

According to a recent leak, the incoming Moto G51 5G would be priced under Rs. 20,000, making it the country’s cheapest affordable G-series smartphone with 5G connectivity. According to a source from 91Mobiles, the Moto G51 5G could cost Rs 19,999.

Indigo Blue and Bright Silver are expected to be the two colour options for the smartphone. On November 18, the Moto G51 was released in global regions alongside the Moto G200, Moto G71, Moto G41, and Moto G31. The Moto G51 is priced at EUR 299 in Europe (roughly Rs. 19,100).