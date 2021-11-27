Gulf country suspends flights, entry of passengers from 7 countries

Riyadh: The Ministry of Interior in Saudi Arabia suspended flights from seven African countries. It also imposed an entry ban on passengers coming from these countries. The countries included in the list are South Africa, Namibia, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Lesotho and Eswatini. The suspension was announced amid concerns related to the new Covid-19 variant.

Saudi citizens travelling from these countries will be allowed to enter the country, but they must undergo 5-day institutional quarantine regardless of their vaccination status. The ministry urged Saudi citizens and residents to avoid travelling to these seven countries until further notice.

Several countries including France, the United Kingdom, Israel, Bahrain, Singapore, Italy, Iran and Malaysia had imposed entry ban on passengers from African countries.