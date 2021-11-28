Another gulf country suspends flights from 7 countries

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia on Sunday temporarily suspended flights to and from seven African countries. The countries are Malawi, Zambia, Madagascar, Angola, Seychelles, Mauritius and Comoros. Interior Ministry in Saudi Arabia said that it took this decision due to the newly discovered coronavirus strain, Omicron.

Earlier on Saturday, Saudi Arabia suspended flights from South Africa, Namibia, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Lesotho and Eswatini.

As per the new entry rules, all expats will be denied entry if they have been in any of the countries within the last 14 days before arrival in the country. Saudi nationals and expats who are allowed entry will be required to quarantine for five days, irrespective of their vaccination status. All those who entered Saudi Arabia after traveling to the list of banned countries after November 1 must take a PCR test.