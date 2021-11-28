Bahrain imposes travel ban from 4 more African countries

Due to fears about the spread of COVID-19, Bahrain has banned the entry to travellers from four more African nations, bringing the total number of blacklisted countries on its red list to ten, the state news agency (BNA) reported, citing a decision by the Civil Aviation Affairs.

Malawi, Mozambique, Angola and Zambia are the newly added four countries.

Bahraini citizens and those with Bahraini residency visas are exempt from the prohibition, according to the statement.

South Africa and five other southern African countries were barred from entering Bahrain on Friday.