Dhanush wins Best Actor award at BRICS Film Festival for ‘Asuran’

Panaji: Actor Dhanush won the Best Actor Award at the BRICS Film Festival, for his spectacular performance in Tamil film ‘Asuran’, directed by Vetrimaran. The film festival was held alongside the 52nd edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) that concluded at Goa today.

Notably, Dhanush had won a National Award for his performance in the same film earlier this year. Apart from Dhanush, Lara Boldorini was awarded the Best Actor (female) at the fest for her acting in the Brazilian movie ‘On Wheels’.

Also read: Monkey Festival resumed after two years in Thailand

The Award for Best Film was shared by two films – South African film ‘Barakat’ (directed by Amy Jephta) and the Russian film ‘The Sun Above Me Never Sets'(directed by Lyubov Borisova). Chinese Director Yan Han bagged the Special Mention Award for his movie ‘A Little Red Flower’. BRICS Film Festival has been held alongside the IFFI for the first time this year. Movies from from Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa participated in the fest.